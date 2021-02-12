Global In-Flight Meals Service Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Methodology/Research Approach

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Market Size Estimation

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global Product market size market and estimate the market size for Company, regions segments, product segments and Application (end users).The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Product (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). The percentage splits, market share, and breakdown of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments on the basis of their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Product market and its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.

Major Company in the market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top Company; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and marketing executives. The percentage splits, market share, Growth Rate and breakdown of the product markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast.

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

After complete market engineering with calculations for market statistics; market size estimations; market forecasting; market breakdown; and data triangulation, extensive primary research was conducted to gather information and verify and validate the critical numbers arrived at. In the complete market engineering process, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were extensively used, along with several data triangulation methods, to perform market estimation and market forecasting for the overall market segments and sub segments listed in this report. Extensive qualitative and further quantitative analysis is also done from all the numbers arrived at in the complete market engineering process to list key information throughout the report.

