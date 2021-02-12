Global Car Rental Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2022

About Car Rental

Many people benefit by using car rental services because of the reduced total cost of mobility. A crucial reason contributing to the growth of the market is that providers own the vehicles and users are free from the burden of ownership costs. Customers also have the flexibility of choosing cars that can meet their daily needs. Moreover, insurance costs incurred during renting vehicles are also taken care of users by the rental companies. Corporate members also have access to a fleet of cars with hassle-free maintenance and management systems. In addition, service agreements with car rental providers help companies reduce their fleet costs and provide their employees with easy access to a range of vehicles.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global car rental market to grow at a CAGR of 17.52% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global car rental market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of car rental.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Car Rental Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Avis Budget Group

Enterprise Holdings

Europcar

Hertz

Sixt

Carzonrent

Other prominent vendors

Hermes

Advantage OPCO

E-Z Rent A Car

Market driver

Increasing incorporation of advanced digital technologies in car rental services

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Introduction of value-for-money car rental services

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

