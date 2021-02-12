Global DevOps Outsourcing Service Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2024

The term DevOps originates from development and operations, both combined to create the concept DevOps. The software development process includes aspects such as collaboration, automation, communication, measurement, and integration of information technology professionals and software developers. DevOps is a combination of various practices with the help of different technological tools and technologies. The emergence of DevOps has evolved from the concepts of “agile operations” and “agile system administration.”

Scope of the Report:

Increased usage and rapid adoption of technologically enabled devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets favor use of applications. One of the major primary driver of the DevOps certification service market is growing demand for application development.

The global DevOps Outsourcing Service market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of DevOps Outsourcing Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the DevOps Outsourcing Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the DevOps Outsourcing Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

SwitchFast

Liaison Technologies

TechMD

ServerCentral

TruAdvantage

Netcom Solutions

Stratalux

IT Force

IT Svit

TPX Communications

TO THE NEW

Cuelogic

Huawei

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Project Management

Business Management

Information Technology

Risk Management

Training

Consulting

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Education

Others

