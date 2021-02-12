Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Security market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Argon Electronics

Bruker Corporation

FLIR Systems

Blücher GmbH

HDT Global

AirBoss Defense

General Dynamics Corporation

MSA Safety

Kärcher Futuretech GmbH

Thales Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chemical

Biological

Radiological

Nuclear

Market segment by Application, split into

Decontamination

Protection

Detection

Simulation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America.

