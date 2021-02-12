Mobile Satellite Services Market Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global mobile satellite services market based on type, application, and sales channel.

By type, the global mobile satellite services market is segmented into broad MSS based, personal MSS, maritime MSS, land MSS, aeronautical MSS, and others. Of these, the land MSS segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global mobile satellite services market is segmented into automotive, transportation, government (disaster management), aviation, military and defense, mining, media and entertainment, oil and gas, and others. Of these, the military and defense segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key contenders profiled in the mobile satellite services market report include EchoStar Corporation (US), ViaSat, Inc. (US), Telstra (Australia), Intelsat (US), Iridium Communications Inc. (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Tesacom (Argentina), Thuraya Telecommunications Company (UAE), Inmarsat Global Limited (UK), GLOBALSTAR (US), and ORBCOMM (US).

Various factors are propelling the global mobile satellite services market share. According to the recent MRFR market estimates, such factors include growing demand for mobility, increase in integration between satellite and mobile technology, advances in digital technology, increasing trend of IoT, rise in competition, allocation of additional bandwidth for mobile satellite services, growing demand for mobility, and growing integration between satellite and mobile technology. Additional factors adding market growth include increasing advances in digital technology, growing awareness among users regarding the benefits of satellite services, and low transportation cost.

