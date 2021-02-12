Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Component, Technology and Major Market

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and reach USD 10,487.24 Million by 2025.

Diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) is a test that is used for the detection of electrical signals that are produced by the heart every time it beats.

The growth of the global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market can be contributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, and the developing healthcare infrastructure. According to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in February 2018, the world’s population over 60 years is expected to double from 12% in 2015 to 22% in 2050.

Get Sample Copy of Report:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8787

Furthermore, the rising incidence rate of lifestyle diseases, technological advancements in wireless monitoring & wearable devices, and the increasing R&D expenditure by market players to develop novel ECG devices are also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The key players are involved in awareness campaigns, mergers, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in May 2018, General Electric Company collaborated with Preventice Solutions, to expand its ECG services and create a more holistic solution for monitoring its ambulatory ECG patients.

Read More News Like:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/oral-anticoagulants-market-analysis-share-growth-and-forecast-to-2023-astrazeneca-pfizer-boehringer-ingelheim-gmbh-daiichi-sankyo-company-2021-01-20?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/viscosupplementation-market-size-sales-growth-drivers-opportunities-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-20?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pedicle-screw-systems-market-analysis-by-recent-trends-development-and-growth-by-regions-to-2023-2021-01-20?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/addisons-disease-market-by-2023-share-growth-industry-outlook-and-forecast-2021-01-20?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/open-system-isolator-market-by-2023-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-industry-outlook-2021-01-20?tesla=y

https://thedailychronicle.in/