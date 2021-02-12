Global Mineral Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

The term mineral cosmetics refers to a category of face makeup including eye shadow, blush, bronzer, foundation, made with dry and loose mineral powders.

Scope of the Report:

The term mineral cosmetics refers to a category of face makeup including eye shadow, blush, bronzer, foundation, made with dry and loose mineral powders. One of the main reasons behind the growing popularity of mineral cosmetics is the rise in health consciousness among both men and women around the world. Furthermore, surging focus on mineral cosmetic products and escalating disposable income of the individuals are the substantial driving factors of the mineral cosmetics market during the forecast period. Moreover, changing consumer taste & preference is expected to create numerous opportunities in the near future.

The worldwide market for Mineral Cosmetics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Mineral Cosmetics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GLO SKIN BEAUTY

L’OREAL

MINERALISSIMA MINERAL MAKEUP

REVLON

SHISEIDO

CLARIANT

ECKART

MERCK

BASF

NEELIKON

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Face Cosmetics

Lips Cosmetics

Eye Cosmetics

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail Distribution

E-Commerce

Beauty Centre & Spas

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Mineral Cosmetics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mineral Cosmetics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mineral Cosmetics in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Mineral Cosmetics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Mineral Cosmetics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Mineral Cosmetics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mineral Cosmetics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

