Global Freight Transport Management Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Freight Transport Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

JDA Software

Manhattan Associates

CTSI

Accenture

Descartes

DSV

HighJump Software

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

SNCF Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Freight Transportation Cost Management

Freight Security and Monitoring System

Freight Mobility Solution

Warehouse Management System

Freight 3PL Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Consumer & Retail

Energy & Power

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Freight Transport Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Freight Transport Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

