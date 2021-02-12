Global Nursing Home Software Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Nursing Home software is used by long term care and assisted living facilites for stremlining their recordkeeping, scheduling, and other administrative processes.

Scope of the Report:

Features of Nursing Home Software usually include scheduling, health information recording, billing, payroll, HR, and compliance.

The global Nursing Home Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Nursing Home Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Nursing Home Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Nursing Home Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

PointClickCare Corp.

Matrix Care Inc

Netsmart

American HealthTech

OnShift

Cantata Health

Promantra

Cliniconex

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Nursing

Hospice Care

Others

