Global Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Service Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Service market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CSC (DXC)

Ensono

Accenture

Fujitsu

Atos

CGI

HPE ES (DXC)

Cognizant

Capgemini

HCL Technologies

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro

IBM

Tech Mahindra

Sungard AS

Infosys

Zensar

Unisys

NTT Data

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Data Center Outsourcing

Infrastructure Utility Service

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Travels & Logistics

Others

