Global Smart Tires Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The Smart Tire is roughly divided into two parts: the sensor package within the tire, and the control system within the car. The tire will contain accelerometers, pressure sensors, and temperature sensors.
The global Smart Tires market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Smart Tires volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Tires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bridgestone
Continental
Goodyear
MICHELIN
Pirelli
Yokohama Rubber
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Passenger Car Tire
Commercial Vehicle Tire
Segment by Application
OEM
AM
