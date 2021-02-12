Global Same Day Delivery Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Same Day Delivery is an online service which allows online ordering and delivery of groceries directly to your home.
Scope of the Report:
The global Same Day Delivery market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Same Day Delivery.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Same Day Delivery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Same Day Delivery market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
FedEx
UPS
Deutsche Post World Net
Nippon Express
Ryder System
Expeditors International
Panalpina
SF
EMS
ZJS Express
YTO
ZTO
BestExpress
Royal Mail
LuckaBox Logistics
DHL
United States Postal Service
Amazon
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Intra-city Express
City-city Express
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Business
Personal