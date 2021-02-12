Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Casino Gaming Equipment Market Synopsis:

Casino gaming equipment is also defined as a gambling equipment machine which is widely used in casinos, malls, and other leisure purposes for entertainment. The casino gaming equipment’s are designed as per the types of games being played in casinos because each game has its own type of equipment. The manufacturing, sales, and distribution of gaming machines for use or play are subject to extensive state and local laws, regulations and ordinances of the gaming commissions such as American Gaming Association (AGA) and National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) and various county and municipal regulatory authorities.

Growing digitization trends, increasing disposable income, and changing lifestyle around the globe are the main factors responsible for the growth in the demand for casino gaming equipment. Moreover, the increase in the construction of new casino centers globally due to the growing demand for gambling games is also expected to drive the demand for casino gaming equipment in the global market.

The significant increasing innovations in slot machines and popularity of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines are expected to create opportunities for players operating in the global market during the forecast period. International Game Technology PLC (IGT), Aristocrat Leisure, Scientific Games Corporation, Novomatic, and Gaming Partners International Corporation are the major casino gaming equipment manufacturers in the global market. They primarily focus on product development and forming strategic partnerships with the players in the gaming sector. These developments are expected to create growth opportunities in the market and further influence the investment opportunities for the manufacturers during the forecast period. However, the high prices of casino gaming machines and casino accessories are expected to affect the global market size during the forecast period.

Thus, the global casino gaming equipment market is expected to reach around USD 20 billion and is projected to witness ~5.5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025.

Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis

The global casino gaming equipment market is segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the global market has been segmented into gaming chips, slot machines, casino tables, video poker machines, and other. The gaming chip segment is expected to witness a significant growth in the global market in terms of value during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented into casino, mall, and others. The casino segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global casino gaming equipment market has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a prominent market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of several casino gaming equipment manufacturers. On the other hand, Europe is expected to witness substantial growth owing to stringent government standards and growing demand for offline gaming from Russia, Germany, Spain, and France.

Casino Gaming Equipment Market Global Prominent Players

The Prominent Players include International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (UK), Aristocrat Leisure (Australia), Scientific Games Corporation (US), Novomatic (Austria), Gaming Partners International, Inc. (US), Incredible Technologies Inc (US), Konami Holdings Corporation (Japan), PlayAGS (US), Everi Holdings Inc., (US), and Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l. (Italy).

The report for global casino gaming equipment market of Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historic and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Intended Audience:

Casino gaming equipment manufacturers



Casino component manufacturers



Casino gaming equipment distributors



Stae and national regulatory authorities



Government and industry associations



State or government-owned corporations



Research organizations

