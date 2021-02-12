Global Online Medical Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Online Medical status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Medical development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Online Care Group
Nant Health
Proteus Digital Health
Flatiron Health
Practice Fusion
Castlight Health
Health Tap
Healthloop
Rock Health
BaiDu
Alibaba
Tencent
DingXianYuan
Google
Alector
Collective Health
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Service
Information
Transaction
Market segment by Application, split into
Health Education
Medical Files Management
Disease Specific Health Assessment
Online Reference Services
Remote Consultation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
