Calcined Petcoke Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand, COVID-19 Overview and Industry Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts by 2025

Calcined Petcoke Market Summary

The Global Calcined Petcoke Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% and reach around USD 2.9 Billion during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the demand in the aluminum industry. The growth in the demand is primarily influenced by the rise in consumption of aluminum in an array of end-use industries from aerospace to equipment manufacturing. Furthermore, the ongoing initiatives to promote and commercialize the use of electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe has increased the demand for aluminum owing to its lightweight property, which is expected to positively influencing the growth of the global calcined petcoke market during the forecast period.

Calcined Petcoke Market Segment Analysis

Based on applications, the global market has been segmented into aluminum, steel, titanium dioxide, plating, paint & coatings, fertilizer, and others. The aluminum segment accounted for over 35% of the market share in terms of volume and value; aluminum is the key segment that is propelling the usage of calcined petcoke. In addition, the optimistic outlook of the steel industry due to the industrial growth and infrastructure development are expected to drive the demand for metallurgical coke. The titanium dioxide is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to its application in the batteries used in EVs. The growth is attributed to the booming lithium-ion battery industry and subsequent demand for lightweight auto parts.

Based on grade, the global market has been divided into anode grade and needle grade. The anode segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the increasing adoption of anode grade calcined petcoke as the principal raw material in the production of carbon anodes used in aluminum smelting. Calcined petcoke can either be fuel grade or anode grade, anodes act as a source of carbon and conductors of electricity in the electrolytic cell, which reduce alumina into aluminum metal. The needle grade calcined petcoke is used as a high-power and ultra-high-power graphite electrode in steel making. The increasing demand for steel in automobile production is further expected to propel the growth of the needle grade segment during the forecast period.

Calcined Petcoke Market Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global calcined petcoke market are Metso Corporation (Finland), Garcia Munte Energia SL (Spain), Amritesh Industries Pvt. Ltd (India), Essar (India), Atha Group (India), Aminco Resources LLC (US), Rain Carbon Inc (US), India Carbon Limited (India), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (India), IOCL (Switzerland), Oxbow Corporation (US), and Maniayargroup (India).

Calcined Petcoke Market Regional Analysis

The global calcined petcoke market, by region, has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market held the largest share of the global market followed by Europe and North America. The surge in building & construction activities, automobile production, and increasing demand for aluminum in the aerospace industry are some of the prominent factors fueling the demand for calcined petcoke across the globe. For instance, in March 2019, Salmeen Industrial Projects LLC and BSW Group Holdings opened a new calcined petcoke plant in Oman, Saudi Arabia, which is expected to produce 450,000 metric tonnes calcined petcoke annually.

