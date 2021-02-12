Global Simulation and Analysis Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Simulation and Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Simulation and Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Simulation and analysis software solutions are used to create prototypes of systems or processes that are to be implemented to understand the working, analyze the safety and durability, analyze the effects of the environment, and improve the model to ensure efficient outcomes.

The automotive industry segment accounts for the maximum market share in 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the segment to be the largest end-user of simulation and analysis software is the increasing demand for finite element analysis (FEA) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software in the automotive industry for developing light cars and trucks with higher fuel efficiency.

In terms of geography, the Americas account for the maximum market share in 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next four years. Growing research and development activities in the automotive industry and aerospace and defense industry is the major driving factor for the increasing demand of simulation and analysis software in the Americas.

In 2017, the global Simulation and Analysis Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ANSYS

Altair

Dassault Systemes

Hexagon

PTC

Siemens

Mentor Graphics

MSC Software

Applied Math Modeling

Ceetron

Keysight Technologies

COMSOL

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Finite Element Analysis Software(FEA)

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive Industry

Aerospace and Defense Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Simulation and Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Simulation and Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Simulation and Analysis Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

