Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

Photo printing and merchandise are personalized gifting and decorated products that use photographs. These products are widely used by individual customers as customized gifts.

The classification of Photo Printing and Merchandise includes Photo Prints, Photo Wall Décor, Photo Mugs, Photo Cards, Photo Calendar, Photo Clock, etc. Photo Prints accounted for the largest share, about 43% of the overall Photo Printing and Merchandise market, based on type, in 2017.

United States is expected to be the largest market for Photo Printing and Merchandise during the forecast period. The Photo Printing and Merchandise market in this region is primarily driven by the growing demand for individuation requirement for gifts. In 2017, United States accounted for 40.45% market share in 2017.

In 2018, the global Photo Printing and Merchandise market size was 15300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 28400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Photo Printing and Merchandise status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Photo Printing and Merchandise development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Shutterfly

Cimpress

Cewe Color

Walmart

Snapfish

PhotoBox Group

Zazzle

Target Corporation

Walgreens

Minted

Tesco

Blurb

Amazon Prints

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Photo Prints

Photo Wall Décor

Photo Mugs

Photo Cards

Photo Calendar

Photo Clock

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Offline

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Photo Printing and Merchandise status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Photo Printing and Merchandise development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Photo Printing and Merchandise are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

