Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Sales Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Summary

The global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market was valued at 303 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2274 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.55% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other regions (the Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) manufacturers covered in this report

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Road

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

Segment by Type

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

