Global Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Natural language processing (NLP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural language processing (NLP) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Natural language processing (NLP) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Apple Incorporation
Dolbey Systems
Google
Microsoft Corporation
Verint Systems
3M
IBM Incorporation
NetBase Solutions
SAS Institute Inc
HP
Baidu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rule-Based
Statistical
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, split into
Web Search
Language Translation
Customer Service
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Natural language processing (NLP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Natural language processing (NLP) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
