Global Flame Arrestor Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Market Synopsis

A flame arrestor is an equipment which allows the gas to pass through small fins and stops a flame to protect and prevent the large explosion and fire. The flame arrestors are used in various industries such as oil & gas, chemical, metal and mining, pharmaceutical, refining, power generation, and metal & mining to reduce the risk of fire hazards.

The Flame Arrestor Market is expected to witness 5.50% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025 and the market size is expected to reach USD 10.1 Billion by 2025.

The global market for flame arrestor is growing rapidly due to growing demand of flame arrestors in major end use industries, government regulations regarding workplace safety, growth of shale gas and tight oil activities, and growing demand for flame protection in ventilation systems, pipelines, and large storage tanks. However, the growth of the market may be hindered by the deficiency of government monitoring of industrial safety in emerging economies. The rapid growth of manufacturing sector in the Asia-Pacific region expected to create an opportunity for manufacturers.

In June 2018, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and European Commission began implementing a flame arrestors system for oil and gas industries. Similarly, the South Korean government and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) initiated a gas protection program for various industries in November 2011, which was then made compulsory in November 2012. Furthermore, in November 2016, the US started implementing mandatory flame arrestors regulations such government regulations regarding workplace safety is expected to rise the demand for flame arrestors in the market. Furthermore, US Coast Guard, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC) are implementing industrial safety regulations. These regulations and safety standards further install effective and efficient hazardous control systems such as flame arrester valve, gas blanketing equipment, and flame arrestors.

Flame arrestor suppliers, considering the potential of the in-line flame arrestors in various applications, have started focusing on them by investing in the development of in-line flame arrestors which are installed in pipes with diameters of 1” up to 2”. For instance, Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH is developing the in-line deflagration flame arrester which can be easily installed and removed, and which are used in bio-, sewage- and landfill gas applications.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL FLAME ARRESTOR MARKET

The Global Flame Arrestors Market is segmented based on type, application, end-user and region. By type, the global market has been segmented into in-line and end-of-line. By application, the global market has been segmented into storage tank, pipeline, incinerator, ventilation system, and others. By end-user, the global market has been segmented into chemical, oil & gas, metals & mining, pharmaceutical, waste-to-energy plant, and others.

Geographically, the global flame arrestor market is segmented into four major regions, which are Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The flame arrestor market in Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The high growth of the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, power generation, chemical processing, and manufacturing industry in countries such as India, China, and Japan are expected to grow the demand for flame arrestors in the region. Furthermore, growing oil exploration activities, construction of tank and storage terminals, and growing investment in refinery expansion. In Asia-Pacific, China held the largest market share due to the growing manufacturing industry and strong economic growth. China has high growth in the manufacturing sector, and which contributed almost 30% toward the country’s GDP in 2016.

Additionally, growing awareness towards employee and industrial safety, major number of manufacturing companies, and favorable government schemes, and growing industrial sector further increases the demand for hazard protection equipment such as flame arrestors are encouraging global players to invest heavily in this region, further grows the demand for flame arrestors in the market during the forecast period. .

Europe flame arrestors market is expected to witness significant growth due to the presence of a wide number of developed nations and their pattern of adopting safety features in the workplace

Prominent Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Flame Arrestor Market are Elmac Technologies (UK), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Braunschweiger Flammenfilter (Germany), L&J Technologies (US), Morrison Bros. Co. (US), Tornado Combustion Technologies (US), Motherwell Tank Protection (UK), Protectoseal (US), Ergil (Germany), Westech Industrial (US).

The Market Research Future report on the global flame arrestor industry covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Intended Audience

Flame Arrestor producers

Oil and Gas storage terminals

Government bodies

Procurement and engineering companies in the chemical and oil & gas industry

