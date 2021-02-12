Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Treatment Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2012 to 2023

Opioid-Induced Constipation Treatment Market Reports

Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Treatment Market are the drugs used for its pain relieving properties in non-cancer and chronic pain. The adverse effects associated with the opioids are decreasing gastrointestinal tract’s motility, making patient’s strain, and making of solid discharges. Furthermore, long-term use of opioids cause harm to the sensory system, limits the release of endogenous opioids such as endorphins. Adults are most likely to prone to opioid-induced constipation owing to less immobility, poor diet, and fluid intake. The symptoms associated with the opioid-induced constipation are included dry and hard tools, leathery feeling, painful defecation, bulged abdomen, and loss of appetite.

The opioid-induced constipation treatment market growing at a significant CAGR due to rise in the aging population using opioid analgesics for chronic pains. Increase in the illicit use of medications, prolonged usage of opioids in the treatment of pain, an increase in the prevalence of cancer is anticipated to boost the global opioid-induced constipation treatment market. Furthermore, launching of newer drugs, growing FDA approvals, positive outcomes in clinical trials, and rise in the healthcare expenditure are expected to propel the opioid-induced constipation treatment market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness regarding opioid-induced constipation in patients, the absence of treatment innovations, a high cost of newer pharmaceuticals, adverse effects, including nausea, a risk of heart problems and strokes associated with these drugs and unfavorable reimbursement policies expected to hamper the growth of the opioid-induced constipation treatment market.

The opioid-induced constipation treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, formulation type, route of administration, and distribution channel

Based on drug type, opioid-induced constipation treatment market has been segmented into the following

Peripherally restricted μ-opioid receptor antagonists

Non-selective opioid antagonists

μ -opioid receptor antagonists

Locally acting chloride channel activators

Based on formulation type, opioid-induced constipation treatment market has been segmented into the following

Solids

Semi-solids

Liquids

Based on route of administration, opioid-induced constipation treatment market has been segmented into the following

Oral

Parenteral (Subcutaneous Injection)

Based on distribution channel, opioid-induced constipation treatment market has been segmented into the following

Drugstore

Retail pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies

The Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Treatment Market is in the growing stage, several players are actively engaged in the development of the opioid-induced constipation treatment market products. Major acquisitions and collaborations among companies to commercialize opioid-induced constipation treatment market products to drive the market growth. For instance, in March 2015, the co-commercialization agreement for Movenpick signed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, and in October 2014, the entry of Takeda and Sucampo into a global licensing, development, and commercialization agreement for Amitiza are expected to boost the global opioid-induced constipation treatment market. Launching of new products, approval of new drugs from various regulatory bodies, and pipeline products under clinical trials are the key factors fuelling the growth of the opioid-induced constipation treatment market. For instance, Linaclotide was approved by the FDA in August 2012 and by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment in adults with constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome and chronic idiopathic constipation.

Geographically, Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Treatment Market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share in the opioid-induced constipation treatment market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America holds the largest share due to expanding the base of opioid-induced constipation patients, According to the American Society of Interventional Pain Physician, in 2013, the U.S. alone was responsible for nearly 80% of the global consumption of opioids. Europe accounts for the significant share in the opioid-induced constipation treatment market owing to increased demand for opioid analgesics in various European countries such as UK, France, Spain, Germany etc. However, growing elderly population in India and China, and rise in healthcare spending are creating the huge growth opportunity for the players in Asia-Pacific region. Apart from that, Latin America and the Middle East are the potential areas for the growth of opioid-induced constipation treatment market because of the increase in opioid-induced constipation sufferers.

Some of the players in the opioid-induced constipation treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), AstraZeneca U.K), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), SLA Pharma AG (U.K.), AIKO Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), Cubist Pharmaceuticals (Merck & Co.) (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Canada), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Purdue Pharma LP (U.S.) Shionogi Inc. (U.S.) and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (Ireland) to name a few.

In March 2017, FDA approved Symphonic (Naldemedine) for the treatment of Opioid-Induced Constipation, which was manufactured by Purdue Pharma LP and Shionogi

In March 2016, AstraZeneca announced that it has entered into an agreement with ProStrakan Group, a subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., for the rights to Moventig (Naloxegol) in the European Union (EU)

