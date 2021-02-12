Global Cloud Managed Lan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Global Cloud-managed LAN Market Synopsis

The Global Cloud-managed LAN Market was estimated at USD 524.7 million in 2018, with a CAGR of 12.3% projected to hit USD 1.183.8 million by 2025 during the forecast period.

Business highlights

Market growth can be attributed to growing acceptance of bringing your own devices (BYOD) and choosing your own devices (CYOD) by business enterprises, and increasingly growing Wi-Fi system deployment across public venues. During the forecast period, however, the deployment of heterogeneous networks (HetNets) and the increasing need for managed Wi-Fi solutions also pave a way for the cloud-managed LAN market. As a result of the proliferation of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, developing economies such as Brazil, India, and South Africa are seeing a large rise in data traffic. It has enabled the mobile networks to expand rapidly.

Also, mobile service providers are seeking a range of network capacity flexibility solutions in a cost-effective and secure manner. Service providers provide HetNetsmade up of Wi-Fi and Small Cell technologies to reach the network efficiency. HetNets improve network efficiency in Wi-Fi hotspots substantially and are rapidly installed at airports , train stations, stadiums and others. Thus, over the projected period, an increasing number of public Wi-Fi solutions across the public network are expected to drive the cloud-managed LAN market. At the other hand, the lack of interoperability and security and privacy problems in the forecast period are likely to impede the growth of the cloud-managed LAN market. Nonetheless, the lack of specifications in terms of Wi-Fi solutions’ compatibility and operability is likely to hamper the growth of the managed Wi-Fi market by limiting the overall cloud-based LAN market throughout the evaluation period.

Market Segmentation

The global cloud-managed LAN market has been segmented based on vertical, organization size, component, and region.

Based on the component, the global cloud-managed LAN market has been segmented into solution, hardware, and service. The hardware segment comprises routers, Wi-Fi access points, switches, and gateways. The service segment has been divided into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment has been classified into deployment and implementation services, consulting services, and other support services.

Based on the solution, the global cloud-managed LAN market has been classified into network management , monitoring and performance management, guest access, on-board services, configuration solution, unified SD-LAN and SD-WAN management, security / authentication, policy enforcement, and others.

The industry was segmented into small and medium-sized businesses and big business by organizational scale.

The global cloud-managed LAN market was categorized vertically into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government and the public sector, transport and logistics, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, education, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Outlook

The global cloud-managed LAN market has been geographically divided into North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

As a developed market, North America accounted for the largest share in 2018, and projected to dominate the global cloud-managed LAN market over the forecast period. The growth in the market can be due to the emergence of major cloud-managed LAN network providers.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing LAN market in the cloud-managed assessment era. The growth in the market can be attributed to the growing need for quality of services to improve customer experience.

Competitive Dynamics

MRFR recognizes some of the key players in the global cloud-managed LAN market Aerohive Networks (US), Emeriocorp. LANCOM Systems GmbH (Germany), HP Enterprise Development LP (US), Iricent Ltd (Dublin), DXC Technology. (US), Nokia Corporation (France), NTT Communications (Singapore), T-Systems International GmbH (Germany), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc (US), Extreme Networks (US), CommScope (US), Cambium Networks, Ltd (US), Verizon (US), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), and Riverbed Technology (US).

