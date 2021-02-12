Hand Sanitizers Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hand Sanitizers, Global Market Research Report 2020”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Hand Sanitizers market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Hand Sanitizers industry.

Segment by Type, the Hand Sanitizers market is segmented into

Foam

Soap

Gel

Other (Spray etc.)

Hand sanitizers are mainly classified into the following types: gel, foam, soap etc. Gel is the most widely used type which takes up about 57.8% of the total sales in 2019.

Segment by Application

Individuals

Industrial

Education

Office Buildings

Health Care

Food Handling

Hotel

Other

Hand sanitizers have wide range of applications, such as individuals, industrial, education, office buildings, health care, food handling, hotel etc. And individuals sector was the most widely used area which took up about 61.25% of the global total in 2019, it will increase to 63.4% in 2020 mainly due to the COVID-19, the daily use and medical use for hand sanitizers get a strong growth.

Global Hand Sanitizers Market: Regional Analysis

The Hand Sanitizers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Hand Sanitizers market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Global Hand Sanitizers Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Hand Sanitizers market include:

Procter & Gamble (US)

Unilever (UK)

3M (US)

Henkel (Germany)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Reckitt Benckiser (UK)

L’Occitane (France)

Medline Industries (US)

Amway (US)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

Vi-Jon (US)

GOJO Industries (US)

Ecolab (US)

Longrich (China)

Kami (China)

Lvsan Chemistry (China)

Bluemoon (China)

Shanghai Jahwa (China)

Walch (China)

Likang (China)

