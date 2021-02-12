Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market 2021 Latest Innovation, Top Companies, Current Trends, Industry Structure, Size and Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Research Report- Forecast 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market is projected to reach USD 25,496.3 million at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2018 to 2025 (forecast period). The report offers a rigorous and reliable analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is a technology that virtually hosts desktop operating systems on a centralized server and is managed via a data center. VDI technology is often referred to as server-based computing. This technology allows the user to operate a desktop and interact with the operating system from anywhere. There are a variety of key players in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market, such as Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., and others. When operating VDI, two approaches can be followed by the user: persistent and non-persistent. The persistent VDI approach provides the user with desktop images that can be customized and saved for future use — like physical desktops, while non-persistent VDI offers a regular desktop environment that goes back to its initial stage once the user logs out of the system.

Market Dynamics

The market for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is anticipated to rise due to widespread adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), increased penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, increased penetration of smartphones, increased mobile workforce, increased demand for cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure, etc.

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is undergoing significant disruption with the evolution of desktop virtualization trends throughout industry verticals. This has boosted demand for teleworking and workforce mobility, creating new opportunities for market expansion of VDI technologies. A rise in the number of remote working employees is also expected to boost demand for desktop virtualization solutions to provide workplace flexibility.

Moreover, virtual desktop services are rapidly gaining momentum amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as most companies have resorted to remote work policies and are highly dependent on the desktop virtualization environment to ensure business continuity. It was reported that the percentage of remote workers in the US increased from 30% in March 2020 to almost 50% in April 2020 and peaked at 70% in May 2020. This had contributed to an extensive demand for desktop virtualization solutions around the globe.

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the global Virtual desktop infrastructure market are, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), VMware, Inc.(the US), Citrix Systems, Inc (US), NComputing, Inc. (the US), Cisco Systems, Inc.(the US), RedHat, Inc (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Evolve IP LLC. (US), Amazon Web Services (US), and Parallels International GmbH (Germany).

Segmental Analysis

The Virtual desktop infrastructure market has been segmented based on component, platform, application, and region.

Based on application, the virtual desktop infrastructure market has been segmented into IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, education, healthcare, BFSI, government, retail, and manufacturing. The BFSI segment is expected to have the largest market share and the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the virtual desktop infrastructure market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud-based VDI. The cloud-based VDI segment is expected to have the largest market share and the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the device as a service market has been conducted for North America, UK, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the global VDI market. North America has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The growth of cloud technology across industries in the region is expected to fuel market growth. The US has the largest market share in the North American virtual desktop infrastructure market.

Europe accounted for the second-largest market share in the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. The market in Europe has been segmented into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. The rapid adoption of BYOD policies and the increasing penetration of smartphones in the region has resulted in the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market in the region. The UK is expected to have the largest market share in the region.

