FPGA Security Market Competitive Outlook, Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2025

The global FPGA security market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 3,700 million by 2025, up from USD 1,670.3 million in 2017, reflecting a substantial CAGR.

Market Highlights

The increasing adoption of the field programmable gate array ( FPGA) in the areas of security, network processing, and deep packet inspection is expected to drive their demand over the forecast period. Due to the growth of sectors such as consumer electronics , automotive and IT & telecom, the global FPGA security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period in recent years has predicted well for the FPGA security market. Increasing adoption of FPGAs in military and aerospace applications such as waveform generation, image processing, and secure communication is expected to drive the growth of the FPGA market in the coming years. Increased adoption of FPGAs as an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) resource to cloud customers is driving the FPGA security market growth. With more countries focused on strengthening their military establishments, companies are continually innovating and developing field-programmable gate arrays for military applications.

In addition , growing preference for FPGA over ASIC during the projection period is likely to create lucrative market opportunities. Increasing numbers of data centers and increased investment to improve telecommunication bandwidth are likely to have a positive FPGA Security Market impact. The increased deployment of FPGAs for bandwidth expansion across the telecommunications sector and to meet the evolving data speed requirements are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the field-programmable gate arrays market. In addition , increasing technological advancements are expected to boost the growth of the field-programmable gate array market.

Global FPGA Security Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the notable companies mentioned in MRFR’s report include Microchip Technology Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Financial Overview, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated and Quicklogics Corp.

Global FPGA Security Market: Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report covers a detailed segment analysis on the basis of configuration, node size, technology and application.

By configuration, the market has been segmented into high-end FPGA, mid-range and low-end FPGA. The low-end segment accounts for a significant share of the market and is expected to remain highly lucrative during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.39% during the assessment period. Low-end FPGAs have a unique design that facilitates superior performance with minimum power consumption. Moreover, they have low complexity per chip and low density, which makes them a highly preferred FPGA configuration. Automotive and military are two of leading sectors that post a significant demand for low-end FPGA.

By node size, the market has been segmented into less than 28 nm, 28-90 nm and more than 90 nm. The 28-90 nm segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to exhibit a double-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. Node size of 40 nm, 45 nm and 65 nm are witnessing a strong demand owing to their diverse functional capabilities, which allow more effective usage of space available in semiconductor.

By technology, the market has been segmented into SRAM, flash and antifuse. In 2017, the SRAM segment was valued at USD 693.1 million and is projected to surge at a CAGR of 9.77% during the projection period. SRAM continues to witness tremendous popularity as most vendor use SRAM technology in their devices because it offers re-programmability. Meanwhile, the flash is anticipated to witness a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Flash-based FPGAs offer a wide range of features enabling designers to develop highly-integrated system solutions, thereby reducing printed-circuit-board area, system costs and minimizing power consumption requirements.

By application, the market has been segmented into FPGA synthesis flow¸ applied cryptography, algorithmic cryptographic security and others. FPGA synthesis flow is further sub-segmented into synthesis level IP theft and tampering, HDL level IP theft and tampering and bitstream level IP theft and tempering. The applied cryptography is further sub-segmented into fault injection attacks, side channel attacks and physical attacks. The FPGA synthesis flow segment stood at a valuation of USD 607.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to remain highly attractive in the foreseeable future. FPGA synthesis finds widespread application sector such as automotive, electronics, military among others.

Regional Insights

The FPGA security market was segmented by area into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe , the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to retain its leading position during the assessment period. The security market for the Asia-Pacific FPGA stood at an estimated USD 658.9 million, and is expected to show strong growth in the coming years. China is the world ‘s perennial manufacturing hub for industries such as the automotive , electronics, consumer goods and so on. That gives a leverage to market players in the region. The fast industrial growth that has taken place in APAC countries such as China, India, and Taiwan is fueling the demand for FPGA security.

