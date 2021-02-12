Data Masking Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Data Masking Market Scenario:

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its revised “Data Masking Market” report, discuss factors can shore up market surge and threaten its expansion. Modern, fail-safe methodologies deployed by our proficient analysts to study the data masking global market offer insights that assists investors to adapt strategies to can bring in high business. MRFR findings states that the data masking market is expected to surge at 12% CAGR across 2017 to 2023. By 2023, the worldwide market of data masking can touch USD around USD 830 Mn due to the rise in need for data security.

The increased commercial applications of Data Masking Market due to the generation of large volume of data can prompt the expansion of the global data masking market. The need to protect the personal information that are sensitive to corporate enterprises prompts the need for effective security solutions, thereby creating the need for data masking services. The increased need for securing private & confidential information and to prevent data infringement can boost the expansion of the data masking market. On the downside, the masking of data utilized in training purposes can disturb the integrity and reliability of information that can challenge the data masking market in the review period.

Major Key Players:

MRFR profiled some major data masking market contenders. They are; Compuware Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Delphix Corp (U.S.), Innovative Routines International, Inc (U.S.), Net 2000 Ltd. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), ARCAD Software (France), Camouflage Software Inc. (Canada), Informatica Corporation, (U.S.), Solix Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), and Ekobit d.o.o. (Croatia).

Segmental Study:

The data masking market study is based on component, type, business function, deployment, end user, and organization size.

The type-based segments of the market are dynamic data masking and static data masking.

The component-based segments of the market are services and software.

The service-based segments of the market are managed services and professional.

The deployment-based segments of the data masking market are on-cloud and on-premise.

The functional business-based segments of the data masking market are finance, marketing & sales, operations, human resource, legal, and others.

The size of the organization-based segments of the market are large enterprises and small & medium enterprise.

The end-users-based segments of the market are healthcare & life sciences, BFSI, IT & telecommunications, retail & ecommerce, media & entertainment, government & defense, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America data masking market to stand in the forefront of the growth line. Lead economies of North America, the US and Canada owing to their robust IT infrastructure and the availability of advanced cloud structures can support the expansion of the regional data masking market. The presence of tech-giants and the rise in demand for their solutions can bolster North America data masking market surge across the forecast period.

Europe data masking market is anticipated to register a sharp rise in its market valuation on the conclusion of the evaluation period. substantial growth over the forecast period. The surge of data masking market in Germany, the UK, and France can to be attributed to the growing demand for diversified data security solution alternatives. EU marketers are invested in research to develop more effective encrypting technologies for securing confidential data. Asia Pacific data masking market can be the emerging market as the adoption of data masking technologies across economically steady regions of APAC is high. The increased investment in advanced economies to avail better outsourcing solutions can also prompt the regional market.

