E-Prescribing Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary – A new market study, “2015-2023 World E-Prescribing Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a process involving the electronic generation and sending of prescription orders for the convenience of medical practitioners or physicians, allowing them to transmit prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing enhances the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient.

Also Read.: https://justpaste.it/3hsd4

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Also Read.: https://www.techsite.io/p/1938310

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Stand-alone systems

Integrated systems

Also Read.: http://wiseguys25.alltdesign.com/global-e-prescribing-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-18022454

By End-User / Application

Hospitals

Office-based physicians

By Company

Cerner Corporation

Surescripts

Henry Schein

Allscripts

Also Read.: https://wiseguys25.livejournal.com/5707.html

Athenahealth

IMedX

DrFirst

Emdeon

EClinicalWorks

Practice Fusion

Bizmatics

HealthFusion.

Also Read.: https://postheaven.net/wiseguys25/global-e-prescribing-market-size-share-price-and-trend-2020

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/