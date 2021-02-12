Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary – A new market study, “2015-2023 World Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User (Application) and Regions (Countries)” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Unit Load

Mini Load

Vertical Lift Module

Carousel

Mid Load

Autostore

By End-User / Application

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Electronic & Semiconductor

E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Metals and Heavy Machinery

Others

By Company

Daifuku Co., Ltd

SSI Schaefer Group

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Knapp AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Kardex Group

Swisslog Holding AG

Mecalux S.A.

Vanderlande Industries BV

System Logistics Corporaton

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Beumer Group

Dematic GmbH & Co. Kg

