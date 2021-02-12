Global and United States GPS System and Instrument Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

GPS System and Instrument market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GPS System and Instrument market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the GPS System and Instrument market is segmented into
Handheld
Portable
Embedded
Others
Segment by Application, the GPS System and Instrument market is segmented into
Car navigation
Survey/mapping/GIS
Tracking
Aviation
Military
Consumer
Marine
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The GPS System and Instrument market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the GPS System and Instrument market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and GPS System and Instrument Market Share Analysis
GPS System and Instrument market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in GPS System and Instrument business, the date to enter into the GPS System and Instrument market, GPS System and Instrument product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Ashtech (Thales Navigation)
Santa Clara
Atomic GPS
Furuno
Garmin International
Honeywell
JRC Marine
Koden Electronics
Krupp Fordertechnik
Lieca Geosystems, Inc.
Lowrance Electronics, Inc
Magellan Systems Corp.
Motorola, Inc.
Raytheon Marine
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Sperry Marine Marine
STN Atlas Marine Electronics
Trimble Navigation Ltd
