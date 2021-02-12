Employee Monitoring Solution Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Employee Monitoring Solution Market Synopsis:

The employee monitoring solution market is witnessing constant revenue growth. Market growth attributes to the increasing number of enterprises adopting these solutions. Besides, the rising adoption of employee monitoring solutions across the BFSI, IT & telecom, and retail industries drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for advanced solutions for enhanced control over employees escalates market growth.

.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global employee monitoring solution market is expected to create a valuation of USD 3.84 BN by 2023, growing at 22.6% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2018–2023). Factors such as increasing investments by enterprises in deploying modern time tracking tools to increase employee productivity substantiate market growth.

Additionally, the augmenting demand for advanced solutions to collect & analyze the data that helps in better decision-making and increasing overall productivity boost the employee monitoring solution market size. The growing need for better workforce management solutions, alongside stringent regulatory compliances regarding access and security, propel the Employee Monitoring Solution Market.

Furthermore, the increasing need among organizations to optimize employee productivity accelerates the global employee monitoring solution market growth. On the other hand, rising concerns regarding compromised employee privacy are the major factors projected to impede market growth. Rising adoption of employee monitoring solutions integrated with identity & access management (IAM) and security incident & event management (SIEM) would support market growth throughout the review period.

Employee Monitoring Solution Market Competitive Analysis:

Highly competitive, the employee monitoring solution market appears fragmented due to the presence of several notable players. To gain a larger competitive share, industry players initiate strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch. Market players make substantial investments to drive R & D activities and to expand the global footprints.

Major Key Players:

Players active in the employee monitoring solution market are Birch Grove Software, Inc. (US), InterGuard (US), FairTrak (India), IMonitor Software (US), Netsoft Holdings, LLC (US), Micro Focus (UK), Rapid7 (US), Splunk Inc. (US), Forcepoint (US), ObserveIT (US), Securonix (US), Imperva (US), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), One Identity LLC. (US), and SolarWinds ULC (Canada), among others.

Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market Segments:

The market is segmented into seven dynamics;

By Component: Solutions and Services.

Solutions and Services. By Type: Standalone (productivity suite, project supervision and management, and surveillance suite) and Integrated .

(productivity suite, project supervision and management, and surveillance suite) and . By Deployment Mode: On-Premise and On-Cloud.

On-Premise and On-Cloud. By Application: System Monitoring, Application Monitoring, File Monitoring, Network Monitoring, Database Monitoring, and others.

System Monitoring, Application Monitoring, File Monitoring, Network Monitoring, Database Monitoring, and others. By Vertical : Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Telecommunication & IT, and others.

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Telecommunication & IT, and others. By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises. By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global employee monitoring solution market. The largest market share attributes to the widespread adoption of employee monitoring solutions in rising numbers of enterprises. Besides, the rapid adoption of EMS across many technologically advanced industries, such as retail, BFSI, and IT & telecommunication, drives the employee monitoring solution market share in North America.

