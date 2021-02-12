Aicardi syndrome Market Overview: Type and Applications, Trends, Industry Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2023

Market Highlights

Aicardi syndrome Market is an extremely rare genetic disorder. In individuals with Aicardi syndrome, the corpus callosum, a structure that connects the two sides of the brain is either partially or completely absent. Moreover, people with the syndrome often have infantile spasms or seizures and lesions in the light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye. This syndrome mostly occurs in newborn girls. According to the Aicardi Syndrome Foundation, the incidence of Aicardi syndrome is estimated to be about 1 in every 100,000 births. The exact cause of the disorder is unknown. However, it is considered to be caused by a first-time mutation in the child’s genes. Additionally, many cases of Aicardi syndrome may go undiagnosed because of limited access to good medical care in the less developed economies or early death.

The factors such as growing prevalence of rare disorders, rising incidence of Aicardi syndrome, technological advancements in the medical sector, and growing research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the lack of awareness about the syndrome in the developing regions may restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is expected to dominate the global Aicardi Syndrome market during the forecast period due to the growing research and development funding for rare disorders and the presence of a well-established healthcare sector. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global Aicardi syndrome market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the growing healthcare expenditure and increasing research and development funding. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the market owing to the growing economic development and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the least share of the global Aicardi syndrome market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure and low manufacturing costs of pharmaceuticals.

Segmentation

The global Aicardi syndrome market has been segmented into diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

The market, based on diagnosis, has been segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), eye examination and others.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into seizure medication, surgery, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, vision therapy, and others. The seizure medication segment has been further segmented into vigabatrin, sodium valproate, and others.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospital and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Aicardi syndrome market are Siemens Healthineers, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi, Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V., Medtronic, Smart Speech Therapy, Therapy Solutions Inc., Carestream Health, Esaote SpA, Lundbeck, and Novartis AG