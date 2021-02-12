Global Canine Leishmaniasis Management Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2012 to 2023

Global Canine Leishmaniasis Management Market

Canine leishmaniasis is a vector-borne disease caused by the Leishmania infantum and Leishmania chagasi. Canine leishmaniasis is transmitted through the infected Phlebotominae flies. The severity of the canine leishmaniasis leads to the death of animals and high risk of disease transmission in humans and other dogs. The primary symptoms associated with the canine leishmaniasis include asthenia, anaemia, cachexia, weight loss, skin lesions, and muscular atrophy. In the later stage the symptoms like abnormal growth of nails, conjunctivitis, and renal failure may occur in the canines. The canine leishmaniasis can be prevented by administering the vaccines initially 3 doses with 3-week interval between them and an annual dose which increase the immunity in the canines.

The canine leishmaniasis management market is growing at a significant CAGR due to increase in adoption of canines. A rise in the prevalence of canine Leishmania, increase in the research and development for new vaccines for canine leishmaniasis management, rise in the expenditure for animal welfare and wellness, and patent filings for the various canine leishmaniasis management formulations might fuel the canine leishmaniasis management market over the forecast years. However, stringent regulatory policies for the approval of new vaccines for the canine leishmaniasis management, storage of vaccines, lack of awareness regarding canine leishmaniasis management, increase in the canine culling process, and dearth of canine leishmaniasis management products in the market might hamper the canine leishmaniasis management market growth in the forecast years.

Canine leishmaniasis management market is segmented on the basis of product type, disease type, route of administration, and end user

Based on the product type, canine leishmaniasis management market is segmented into the following:

Canine leishmaniasis prevention

Vaccines

Canine leishmaniasis treatment

Antibiotics

Polyene antibiotics (Amphotericin B)

Marbofloxacin

Others

Miltefosine

Meglumine antimoniate

Pentavalent antimonials

Allopurinol combinations

Paromomycin

Others

Based on the disease type, canine leishmaniasis management market is segmented into the following:

Visceral leishmaniasis

Cutaneous leishmaniasis

Mucocutaneous leishmaniasis

Based on the route of administration, canine leishmaniasis management market is segmented into the following:

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Based on the distribution channel, canine leishmaniasis management market is segmented into the following:

Veterinary clinics

Veterinary pharmacies

Online pharmacies

NGO’s

Others

Global canine leishmaniasis management market is in the developing stage with several international players are actively involved in the development of formulations for the treatment and prevention of canine leishmaniasis. Increase in the research and development for canine leishmaniasis vaccines, product approval from various regulatory bodies such as EMEA and FDA, and launching of new products into the market might fuel the canine leishmaniasis management market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2011, EMEA approved the marketing authorization in the Europe region for CaniLeish vaccine manufactured by Virbac S.A. Similarly, US Food and Drug Administration scientists are working with India and Brazil scientists for the development of a non-virulent vaccine to treat visceral leishmaniasis in canines.

Geographically, canine leishmaniasis management market is segmented into the following regions Viz. Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Europe holds significant share in the global canine leishmaniasis management market owing to the presence of tropical and subtropical areas which are favourable for the growth of sand flies. Spain, France, Greece, Italy and some other European countries have the highest prevalence of canine leishmaniasis. Increase in the research and development for Leishmania vaccines, rise in the expenditure of animal welfare and growing awareness about the canine leishmaniasis treatment might bolster the market. Asia Pacific canine leishmania management market growth over the forecast years attributed to poor hygienic conditions in the rural area, increase in the canine adoption rate, and the environmental conditions that favour the growth of sand flies. Increase in the canine leishmaniasis prevalence rate majorly in India, China, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and UAE might fuel the canine leishmaniasis management market. North America holds a reasonable share due to increase in the adoption rate of canines (according to American Pet Products Association, approximately 78 Mn canines were owned in the U.S.).

Some of the players in canine leishmaniasis management market are Zoetis, Inc. (Pfizer) (U.S), Hertape Calier Saude Animal S.A. (Brazil), Virbac AH Inc. (France), Laboratories Leti (Spain), Bioiberica S.A. (Spain), and Sanofi S.A. (France) to name a few.

In September 2016, European commission authorized the marketing of Letifend vaccine manufactured by Laboratories Leti to treat canine leishmaniasis

Report Outline:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, and forecast from 2017-2023

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments, and startup’s details that are working in the industry

