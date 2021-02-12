Global Brominated Butyl RubberMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Bromine Content
Bromine Content 1.9%
Bromine Content 2.0%
Bromine Content 2.1%
Others
Segment by Application
Tires
Pharmaceutical Stoppers
Vibration-absorptive Materials
Others
By Company
ExxonMobil
Lanxess
PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim
JSR
Sibur
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material
Panjin Heyun Group
Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)
Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
