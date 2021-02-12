Global Software Engineering Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Software Engineering Market – Overview

The Global Software Engineering Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the advent of automation and high adoption of internet of things in automotive industry. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of Software Engineering is booming and expected to gain importance over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

The factors driving the global market of Software Engineering market are Increasing Demand for Automation and Massive Penetration of Building Information Modelling (BIM) rise in threats among others. On the other hand, Piracy Issues, Lack of Skilled Personnel are some of the factors hindering the growth of Software Engineering Market.

Automation is the new buzz word and is trending across industry verticals. Applications such as Computer aided design (CAD) and Computer aided manufacturing (CAM) are increasingly being used to both, design a product and program manufacturing processes such as CNC machining. CAM software makes use of models and assemblies created in CAM software to generate tool paths for driving machines that turn the designs into physical parts. CAD software is typically used for solid modelling, surface modelling, assembly, drafting, detailing and reverse engineering. Therefore, the software engineering market is expected to grow profoundly in the coming years.

Industry News

Nov 2017 -. Infosys has announced a partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer a joint end-to-end mainframe modernization solution that would provide global enterprise customers robust hardware and advanced software architecture.

Nov 2017 -. Siemens entered into an agreement to acquire Saskatoon, Canada-based Solido Design Automation Inc., a leading provider of variation-aware design and characterization software to semiconductor companies worldwide. Solido’s machine learning-based products are currently used in production at over 40 major companies, enabling them to design, verify, and manufacture more competitive products than ever before.

Software Engineering Global Market – Competitive Analysis:

The Market of Software Engineering appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio.

