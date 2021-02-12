Global Transportation Management Systems Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market Analysis:

Market Research Future offers a five-year forecast for the Global Transportation Management System Market 2020 between 2017 and 2025. By value, the global transportation management system might register 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period. As the economy has started to mend after long terms impact of COVID-19, the market will be attaining a high valuation by the year 2025 up from the previous share.

Transportation Management System Growth Boosters

Rapidly mounting economies offer opportunities and challenges to the transportation industries. Surged shipment of goods across the globe is a foremost cause behind channel congestion and boost in competition between market players. Thus, the requirement of the transportation management system is escalating owing to the need for safety standards during transportation, storage and handling of goods.

MRFR finds that with the escalating transportation costs owing to complex and intensive transportation networks, the need for transportation management system is also growing which is motivating the overall global transport management system market. In fact, surging demand for ‘software as a service (SaaS)’ based transport management system is further anticipated to kindle the global transport management system market.

Apart from this, the rising advancements in transport management systems over the conventional ones is yet another significant factor fuelling the growth of the global transport management system market. Furthermore, an escalating collaboration between hardware providers and content suppliers is a prime element driving the global transport management system market.

By Component : Industrial PC, Mass Interconnect, Handlers, Probers, Semiconductors, and others.

By Application : Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Telecommunication, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Transportation Management Systems Market – Geographical Analysis

North America dominates the global Transportation Management Systems market. The largest market share attributes to technological advancements and increased adoption of automation across industries. Besides, the rising adoption of Transportation Management Systems in the defense sector creates substantial market demand.

