Global Blockchain in Security Market Research Report 2023

Global Blockchain in Security Market Analysis

According to the report published by Market Research Future, the global Blockchain in Security Market was pegged at $ USD 178.37 million in 2017 and is expected to hit to USD 1572.46 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 43.73% from 2018 to 2023. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations and changing market trends affected by COVID 19 pandemic. Many industries and market have witnessed adverse effects caused due to a deadly virus all over the world. Yet, the global blockchain in the Security market expects to stay less-affected and could form a better future through more sales and revenues.

Blockchain in Security Growth Boosters

The factors causative to the growth in the market include rising need for reduction in error handling and reconciliation, surged automation with data integrity and security as well as mounting demand for improved contractual performance with smart cards. Similarly, considerable growth in need for supply chain transparency and ascend in demand for improved security of supply chain transactions have also driven the growth of the global blockchain in the security market.

MRFR finds that the implementation of blockchain technology has created a tremendous impact considering the advancement in trusted digital services such as mobile money, billing, payments and transactions, digital identification and cryptocurrency.

The disruptive nature of blockchain is attributable to its high-end mechanism. Decentralized by design, and often hosted by millions of computers simultaneously, blockchain in security and its databases create a secured infrastructure by protecting data against manipulation and making it reachable to anyone. While this infrastructure provides inherent security for technology, it also creates new pain points concerning human or device interaction. To interact with a blockchain in security services, the user’s private key is the identity and security credential.

In a growing number of cases, many security professionals are finding that the qualities blockchain brings to a solution are successful in networks, securing data, critical infrastructure, identities, and more. These factors have also been considered as primarily working in the growth of the market. Blockchain is being used in several security applications, ranging from record-keeping to act as part of the active data infrastructure, and more options are likely augmenting the market’s growth for the future timeframe.

Segment Review

Blockchain in the security market, by service provider segment, has included middleware provider, application and solution provider, and infrastructure and protocols provider. Among these application and solution provider segment leads the blockchain in security market during the forecast period.

Based on the vertical segment, the market has included government, BFSI, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, IT & telecom, and others.

Regional Framework

The geographical analysis of the blockchain in the security market is done for the regions of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.

North America might lead the blockchain in the security market from 2018 to 2023 owing to a strong foundation in finance and commerce that is witnessing the express implementation of blockchain technology for financial transactions and data storage. Besides, high concentration of market players in the region and accessibility of proficient technical expertise compel cross-business collaboration and blockchain interoperability.

Asia-Pacific region is probable to observe the fastest adoption blockchain technology in security and recorded the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Vendors Landscape

The well-known players in the blockchain in security market have been identified across all the major regions. The major vendors of the market are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (UK), Cyber Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (India), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Cegeka (Netherlands), Intel (US), Digital Asset Holdings (US), Guardtime (Estonia), Huawei (China), BigchainDB (Germany), Symbiont (US), Blockpoint (US), RecordsKeeper (Gibraltar), AlphaPoint (US), Blockchain Foundry (Singapore), and Factom (US).

