Global Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market – Overview

As per Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market had a valuation of USD 12,125.4 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 46,376.8 million in 2027 with a CAGR of 15.41% from 2019 to 2027 (forecast period).

The manufacturing execution system is an information system that tracks, connects, and controls complex data flows and manufacturing equipment on the factory floor. The main purpose of the manufacturing execution system is to ensure the successful implementation of manufacturing operations and the improvement of production output. For example, AVEVA Group PLC provides manufacturing execution systems for hybrid and batch manufacturing processes.

It helps to maximize the quality, profitability, and compliance of manufacturing operations. Manufacturing execution systems are used in manufacturing processes in a variety of ways with the goal of increasing productivity, minimizing labor costs, and streamlining production processes. The US and Japan were the first leaders in this area and soon became famous in other countries. Europe has also shown a substantial speed in the development and adoption of manufacturing execution system solutions.

The main goal of MES is to combine documents, equipment, and material management with electronic work procedures in order to establish an optimized manufacturing environment. MES offers real-time insight into the production process, overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), and saves indirect labor costs through automated data collection from various sources. MES also allows just-in-time and made to order

operations with seamless material flow across the supply chain to the end-user. Cantier Systems, Inc. offers real-time traceability to the semiconductor and electronics industries for MES, eliminating cycle time and scrap, optimizing supply chains, and eliminating risk exposure to quality incidents. The company also offers integrated smart manufacturing solutions to different end-users.

Market Dynamics

Currently, low installation costs, increased industrial automation, adoption of factory automation technologies, and strict regulatory compliance are pushing this market’s growth. Globally, as more and more manufacturing companies embrace the latest automation technologies to enhance their operational processes, market opportunities will be generated for manufacturing execution system providers. However, high investments and costs involved in the maintenance and upgrade of manufacturing execution systems can act as a limiting factor for the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global market for modern manufacturing execution system has been segmented based on components.

