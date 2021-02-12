Global Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market Analysis

The global Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market size is predicted to touch USD 51,716 million at a 10.5% CAGR between 2017- 2023 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Wireless network infrastructure, simply put, is the software and hardware resources of a complete network connectivity, management, operations, and communication of an enterprise network.

Various factors are propelling the global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include increasing ownership of smartphones for video conferencing, mobile gaming, and video streaming, development of online applications like entertainment, media, online food delivery, and navigation, and development of innovative solutions. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic has witnessed a significant increase in wireless network traffic, with more than 50% of employees across the globe working from home.

The workers are capable of connecting various devices online at any specific time. Besides, the usage of video conferences via Zoom and VoIP technology has also boosted the need for wireless data connection in the business of a high-speed. Rising use of smartphones has boosted the need for high-speed data connections, which is also impacting the market growth.

On the contrary, the spectrum scarcity problem for commercial mobile radio frequency-based networks may limit the global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market based on connectivity technology and communication infrastructure.

By connectivity technology, the global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market is segmented into 5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, and 2G.

By communication infrastructure, the global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market is segmented into fronthaul, macrocell, and small cell. Small cell segment is again segmented into femtocell, picocell, and microcell.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, & the Middle East and Africa.

Of these, North America will have the lions share over the forecast period. Deployment of 5G network connectivity, the widespread use of 5G network for faster and efficient download speeds, growing demand for connectivity of IoT and sensor devices especially for smart city developments, and the presence of leading players are adding to the global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market growth in the region. The US & Canada have the maximum share in the market for heavy government investments for facilitating the development of the telecommunication & IT sector, increasing use of cloud-based applications, different initiatives by the government to deploy telecommunication and IT infrastructure, and rise in compatible devices.

The global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Rapid use of corporate-owned personally enabled devices and bring your own device is adding to the global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market growth in the region. UK and France will have the maximum share in the market.

The global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. The presence of leading players is adding to the growth of the global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market growth in the region.

