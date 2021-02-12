Global Network Telemetry Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Network Telemetry Market – Overview

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Network Telemetry Market is poised to touch the valuation of USD 826.1 MN by 2025, growing at 39.4% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2019–2025). Rising demand for network telemetry solutions from leading service providers, such as telecom service providers, cloud service providers, and managed service providers and key enterprises, substantiates market growth.

The network telemetry market is progressing extensively. The market growth attributes to the increasing network-related attacks and cybersecurity breaches. Besides, the growing need for the optimization of network infrastructure and rising numbers of businesses drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing need to protect network layers from advanced cyber threats, while meeting the compliance requirements escalate the development of the market.

Network telemetry is used across the industry verticals to ensure the security of digital assets efficiently. The solution maximizes the performance of the enterprise or service provider applications with end-to-end network visibility and performance monitoring across software-defined and cloud-based architectures.

Additionally, rising integrations of technologies such as the Internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and software-defined networking (SDN) into network telemetry solutions increase the market size. On the other hand, stringent regulations and compliance by regulatory is a significant factor forecasted to impede the growth of the market. Also, the initial investment required to implement third-party risk management solutions acts as a hurdle to market growth.

Network Telemetry Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Component : Solutions and Services (Consulting, Integration & Deployment, Support & Maintenance, others).

By End-User : Service Providers (Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, others) and Enterprises.

By Organization Size : Small-to-Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Network Telemetry Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global network telemetry market. The region is a hub for advanced technologies and witnesses massive adoption of network telemetry solutions. The largest market share attributes to the presence of notable players and early adoption of IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. Besides, continuous investment and focus on optimization of network infrastructure drive the growth of the network telemetry industry.

The US, backed by the rising technological upgrades, accounts for the major contributor to the regional network telemetry market. The North American network telemetry market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

