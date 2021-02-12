Global VolleyballMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Volleyball is a kind of Inflatable Ball used in team sports in which two teams of six players are separated by a net. The standard volleyball is made of leather or synthetic leather, weighs between 9 and 10 ounces and has a circumference of 25.6 to 26.4 inches. The ball has a rubber bladder and can be one color or a combination of colors.+

Scope of the Report:

For production, China is the largest manufacturing bases of Volleyball, over 31.92% Volleyball are manufactured in this region. Due to low labor cost and materials cost, China is the best choice for manufacturers. Among these countries, China is the largest one and followed by Asia (China Excluded).

In general, the market concentration is relative low. Though the giants have occupied considerable market share, there are still a large quantity of manufacturers of Volleyball with small capacity.

The worldwide market for Volleyball is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Volleyball in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mikasa

Molten

Tachikara

Wilson

Spalding

STAR

Under Armour

Baden

Lanhua

LeeSheng

Train

Li-Ning

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

