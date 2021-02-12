Global Floor PolisherMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Floor Polisher is meant to strip, buff, or polish certain larger flooring surfaces such as vinyl tile (vct), ceramic tile, or stone. The floor polisher is a multi-purpose rotary tool that can be used with attachments.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Floor Polisher is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Floor Polisher in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tennant

Nilfisk Advance

Powr-Flite

Mastercraft

BOSS Cleaning

Minuteman

Hawk Enterprises

NSS

Koblenz

Mercury

Pacific Floorcare

EDIC

IPC Eagle

Crusader

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Concrete Floor Polisher

Stone Floor Polisher

Wood Floor Polisher

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home

Industry and Commercial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Floor Polisher product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Floor Polisher, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Floor Polisher in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Floor Polisher competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Floor Polisher breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

