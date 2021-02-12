Global Internet of Everything Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Internet of Everything Market Highlights

Internet of Everything (IoE) is an emerging technology comprising a broader scope by which every devices and products are connected through Internet. At present, IoE is at nascent stage and are likely to used in various application that include digital sensors, remote appliances, connected mobile devices, machine learning systems, and others

Globally, the Internet of Everything Market is likely to witness an significant growth due to the rising cloud-based services, rise in number of connected devices, increasing adoption of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, Big data analytics in various industrial as well as commercial application are also some of the driving forces of the IoE market. On the flip side, security and privacy concerns are some of the limiting factors for the Internet of everything market.

Industry Segmentation

The IoE market is segmented into component, network technology, application, and end user.

Based on component, the IoE market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. The services bifurcated into professional services and managed services. The services further sub-segmented as consulting services, implementation services and others.

he network technologies segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular technologies,802.15.4, GPS/GNSS, NFC devices & tags, RFID tags (active & passive), low-power wide area network (LPWAN), fixed line, satellite, other wireless technologies. Furthermore, the market is sub-divided into application comprising connected car, smart home, wearable computing & mobile devices, smart cities & buildings, smart metering, and others. Lastly, on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as government, retail, BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, energy & Utilities, transportation & logistics, and others.

Key players

Some of the key players of global Internet of everything market include Cisco System Inc (US), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Qualcomm (US), Infineon Technologies (US), Texas Instruments (US), SAP SE (France), Amazon Web Services (US), Huawei Technolgies Co Ltd.(China), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Robert Bosch AG (Germany), AT& T Inc. (US), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Juniper Networks (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands) and other tier 1 companies.

Some other companies that have also gained a significant market share in the IoE market include Nest Labs (US), Mesh systems LLC (US), ThinxNet GmbH (Germany), Sigfox (France), Cloudera (US), resin.io (US), IOTA computing Inc.(US), and other newly entered companies.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global IoE market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to have a significant growth in the IoE market. The US is the major contributing country in the region owing to early adoption of IoT based application such as smart homes, smart metering and others. Europe is likel y to be the fastest growing region in the IoE market owing to increased development of LPWAN technolgies that include LoRa, Sigfox, and others Asia-Pacifc region is likely to have a positive with a gradual growth during the forecast period. The gradual market growth is attributed to lack of highly efficient network infrastructure.

