Covid-19 Impact on Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Blockchain is a technology that enables so-called “peer-to-peer” transactions. With this type of transaction, every participant in a network can transact directly with every other network participant without involving a third-party intermediary.

Blockchain technology can help reducing energy inequality and inefficiency and empower consumers to buy and sell energy from other consumers directly. Energy companies can leverage blockchain to impact capital expenditure, security, operating costs, and risk management.

In the energy industry, blockchain applications are growing increasingly common. The blockchain ledger is being used to reduce transaction costs, pinpoint origins of energy, and increase the efficiency of exchanges.

Blockchain Technology in Energy are mainly classified into the following types: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain. Private Blockchain is the most widely used type which takes up about 71 % of the total in 2018 in Global

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Blockchain Technology in Energy market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Blockchain Technology in Energy industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Blockchain Technology in Energy YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 983.5 million in 2019. The market size of Blockchain Technology in Energy will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Microsoft

Accenture

ConsenSys

Infosys

Drift

Electron

Btl Group Ltd.

LO3 Energy Inc

Power Ledger

Blockchain Technology in Energy Breakdown Data by Type

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Blockchain Technology in Energy Breakdown Data by Application

Electric Power

Petroleum

Natural Gas

Others

