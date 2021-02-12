Global Wireless LAN Security Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Highlights

The Wireless Network Security Market benefits from advanced telecommunication combined with the rising adoption of the internet of things. Various technologies like bring your own device (BYOD) are gaining a strong foothold in the market, in addition to the increasing implementation of advanced network technologies in organizations. This gives way to a number of growth opportunities to the worldwide wireless security network market. Another factor that induces market growth include the rising adoption of intrusion detection system in a host of applications, including high-security areas and critical infrastructure.

The communication systems that can transmit data effortlessly without using cables are in high demand globally. Reports that review the information and communication technology industry has been presented by Market Research Future, which produces reports on industry verticals that appraise the market expansion and prospects. The market is expected to create revenues worth USD 8.4 Billion at CAGR of 19.05 % in the course of the forecast period.

The development of infrared or radio frequency technology is a major factor adding to the growth of the wireless LAN security market. The ability of wireless LAN security to ensure that the data transmitted is secure along with the capability to reduce the incidence of a malware attack is driving the progress of the market. Furthermore, elevated development in mobile workforce solutions and an increasing number of internet-based devices are anticipated to bolster the wireless LAN security market in the approaching years.

With the constant changes in the technological world, given the high usage of the internet of things (IoT), numerous organizations are now going for wireless network security. These wireless network security systems help guard their network from malicious access attempts. At present, wireless communication finds widespread use in organizations, since it is easy to set up and also helps bring down the limitations associated with the wired communication structure. Wireless network security is known for its low cost compared to the wired structure and is portable. It players a crucial role in wireless communication, getting rid of unnecessary threats that usually take place in a network.

The market also gains from the mounting demand for WLAN security system. However, the complicated process of integrating wireless technologies across mobile devices can hinder the growth of the wireless network security market in the near future. Having said that, the surge in the use of cloud-based services in enterprises, as well as the strong growth in mobile workforce solutions, can lead the market to greater heights in the following years.

