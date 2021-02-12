Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market – Overview

The Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market is growing pervasively. Wireless intrusion prevention system (WIPS) is a security network system that supervises, monitors, and controls the radio frequencies for unidentified access points and prevents illegal trespassing. Market growth attributes to the growing uses of wireless intrusion prevention systems to inhibit unauthorized network access to LAN connections and wireless peripherals.

Besides, increasing deployments of these systems through hosted and network implementations to enhance the existing wireless network of the system drive the market growth. Moreover, the benefits of network detection technology escalate market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global wireless intrusion prevention system market valuation is expected to grow to 1.5 BN by 2023, registering a 15% CAGR over the forecast period (2017–2023).

Additionally, emerging Bluetooth and BLE detection technologies and sanctioned BLE devices within enterprise networks accelerate market growth, offering full security visibility. With the increasing implementation of business-critical network solutions and technology, the demand for Wi-Fi and wireless intrusion prevention systems is growing. The rising uptake of wireless intrusion detection solutions in organizations, especially to automate distributed work environments pushes the market valuation.

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market – Segments

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Component : Hardware (servers, consoles, sensors, others), Software, and Services (professional and managed services).

By Implementation: Network and Hosted

By Application : BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, and others.

By Regions : Europe, Americas, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global wireless intrusion prevention system market. The largest market share attributes to the strong presence of major market players and technology development centers, allowing the early adoption of wireless intrusion detection and prevention systems. Besides, early adopters of innovative networks and enterprises offer a favorable platform for the wireless intrusion prevention system to evolve significantly.

Europe stands second in the global wireless intrusion prevention system market. Market growth is driven by technological advances and the proliferation of virtual appliances and intelligent connected devices across the industries in the region. Additionally, the presence of a well-established infrastructure fosters market growth, allowing faster implementation of advanced technologies.

