Global ENERGY AS A SERVICE Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Energy as a Service (Eaas) Market – Overview

The energy as a service (EaaS) market witnesses rising sales. The market growth attributes to advancements in grid infrastructure and the rising need to provide clean and highly efficient energy supply. Besides, substantial investments to provide clean energy services to residential, commercial, and government sectors drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for efficient management of different energy portfolio escalates the market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Energy as a Service Market is expected to create a valuation of approximately USD 51.8 BN by 2023, growing at 31.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Augmenting demand for energy supply, program management, energy use, and asset management boosts the growth of the market..

Besides, the increasing focus on providing demand for energy solution compiling federal policies and standards increase the size of the EaaS market. Additionally, the rising adoption of distributed energy resources (DER) and decarburization of the global economy foster the growth of the market. The spurting growth in the transportation sectors worldwide due to electrification, such as the proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs) and increased focus on sustainable energy, influence market growth.

Furthermore, advances in integrated distributed energy resources (iDER) push market growth, leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence in the EaaS market. Conversely, high deployment cost to transform the existing grid infrastructure is a major factor projected to impede the market growth. Also, the lack of skilled expertise poses challenges to market growth. Nevertheless, increasing the deployment of microgrids worldwide would support market growth throughout the assessment period.

Energy as a Service Market – Segments

The report is segmented into three dynamics;

By Component : Solution (Energy Portfolio Advisory, On-Site Energy Supply, Off-Site Energy Supply, Building Optimization, Load Management & Optimization Solution, others) and Services (Infrastructure, Technical & Maintenance, other Support Services).

By End User : Residential, Government, and Industrial (large enterprises and small & medium enterprises).

By Regions : Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global EaaS Market – Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the global energy as a service market. The region is primarily focused on large-scale renewable technology deployment, such as offshore wind that augments the market demand. Besides, the largest market share attributes to the presence of energy service providers such as EDF Energy (UK) and Schneider Electric SE (France) and increasing adoption of renewable sources of energy consumption. Moreover, substantial investments in grid and transmission infrastructures boost the growth of the regional market.

