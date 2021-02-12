Global THREAT INTELLIGENCE MANAGEMENT Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Threat Intelligence Management Market Overview

MRFR (Market Research Future) expects the Threat Intelligence Management Market 2020 to capture significant traction over the review period (from 2018 to 2023). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with all the extensive key developments in the market post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

COVID-19 Impact on the Threat Intelligence Management Market

Business continuity has been the key focus for organizations post the COVID-19 outbreak, which is why employees are being allowed to work from home. The mounting number of people working from home since the worldwide lockdown has resulted in a substantial demand for online video downloading, viewing and video conferencing, which has led to a dramatic surge in data usage and network traffic.

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has given ways to cybercriminals to exploit the emerging vulnerabilities with cyber-attacks, such as man-in-the-middle, botnet, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) and social engineering. The primary targets have been the networks along with the endpoints across the IoT infrastructure for identity and data thefts. Therefore, the worsening scenario with rise in cyber threats and attacks following the novel coronavirus has bolstered the demand for threat intelligent management, and has thereby, boosted the growth for the same.

Top Impacting Factors and Barriers

Cybercriminals in recent years have gained a lot of momentum, by gaining access into networks backed by the increased sophistication of the cyber-attacks. Many of the attackers are now even acting as a legitimate organization that could potentially become bigger in the coming years, thus increasing the risk of attacks on industries like healthcare, government, BFSI, and many more. The grave scenario is driving security awareness among businesses, which are now willing to spend considerably on threat intelligence solutions to mitigate or combat any risk to the organization. A major trend expected to gain traction in the market is the surging uptake of cloud deployment mode, which are not only cost-effective but also offer SaaS-based security services for better security of business applications. Cloud also helps organizations with lower budgets in terms of security investments.

Governments play an instrumental role in the global market, since they are focusing on addressing the budgetary constraints in cybersecurity systems, while also looking for a favorable outcome by gathering threat artifacts to bring down the risk of threats. Governments are lending support to organizations by helping them accumulate data and develop an effective preventive tactic in advance, which curbs any chances of cyber-attacks in the future. Some of the geopolitical nations like India, Russia, the US and China have banded together to form APT units for security of sensitive data across businesses as well as governments, an initiative that can work favorably for the threat intelligence management market in the long term.

