Global ADVANCED DISTRIBUTION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) refers to the distribution grid integrated with energy resources. The advanced ADMS functionality to integrate, automate, and optimize photovoltaic systems with energy storage through smart inverter control is a key component in a clean energy transition. The advanced distribution management systems market is garnering increasing traction globally.

The market growth attributes to substantial investments in fostering clean energy. Besides, current challenges related to the distribution grid and rising electric utilities drive the growth of the market. Increasing penetration of Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market in distribution grids escalates market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global advanced distribution management systems market is expected to reach USD 2,146 MN by 2023, growing at 19% CAGR throughout the review period (2018–2023)

Additionally, rising advances in grid infrastructure technologies supporting the highly efficient energy supply boost the market demand. Also, the rising demand for clean energy and increasing government focus on integrating ADMS for efficient use of renewable substantiates the market growth. The increasing renewable power generation and growing government mandates & updated policies increase the market size. Growing complexities in the grid network push market growth.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional investigation of the Advanced Distribution Management Systems market includes regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world, such as Africa, the Middle East, and South America.

The United States is the foremost provider to the facility management market in the North American region. The upsurge in implementation of software in government, enterprises, and public sectors is among the factors considerably boosting the development of the facility management market in North America. The technological advancements in the region and early use of the technology the North American regional market is controlling the global market. As the APAC region perceives remarkable changes especially in infrastructure and manufacturing sectors it is expected to grow at a speedy pace in the forecast period. The significant demand in the Asia Pacific region is due to upsurge in demand for automation in manufacturing & production facilities thus boosting the global market.

Global ADMS Market Competitive Landscape:

Highly competitive, the ADMS market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several well-established industry players. These players initiate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch to gain a larger competitive advantage.

Major Key Players:

Players leading the global ADMS market are General Electric Company (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB Group (Switzerland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), S&C Electric Company (US), Advanced Control Systems (US), Survalent Technology (Canada), and Open Systems International, Inc. (US), among others.

