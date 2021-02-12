Global Urban Gas Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Urban Gas Market Growth 2020-2025” has been featured on WiseGuy
According to this study, over the next five years the Urban Gas market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Urban Gas business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Urban Gas market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Urban Gas, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Urban Gas market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Urban Gas companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Natural Gas
Manufactured Gas
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential
Commercial
Public Building
Manufacturing Industries
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
China Resources Gas
China Oil And Gas Group
Beijing Gas Group Company Limited
ENN Energy Holdings Limited
Towngas
China Gas Holdings Ltd
PetroChina Kunlun Gas
Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd
Tian Lun Gas Group
Sino Gas & Energy Holdings
Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd
Changchun Gas Co., Ltd
Xinjiang Haoyuan Natural Gas Co. Ltd
CPC Jinhong Energy Investment Co., Ltd
Shanxi Provincial Natural Gas Co., Ltd
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Urban Gas consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Urban Gas market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Urban Gas manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Urban Gas with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Urban Gas submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.