Global CLOUD TESTING Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Cloud Testing Market Highlights:

The Cloud Testing Market will touch USD 11 billion at a 13% CAGR between 2017- 2023, as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Cloud-based testing, simply put, is to monitor, test, measure, and control activities in infrastructure and environment that are cloud-based by expanding the cloud solutions and technologies.

Various factors are propelling the marketing cloud’s sales. As per the MRFR report, such factors include the growing adoption of cloud technology across different industries, flexibility and scalability offered by Cloud Testing Market, reduced cost of ownership, surging digitalization, increasing use of mobile and web applications across the world, a surge in e-commerce companies, and rise in online retailers.

On the contrary, the need for new environment infrastructure to develop the project, high investments to establish the testing environment, changing consumer demands, currency fluctuations, and the current COVID-19 outbreak may deter the marketing cloud production growth.

Major Key Players:

Key contenders profiled in the global cloud testing market report include Invensis (India), Infostrech Technologies (U.S.), A four technologies (India), Xoriant Corporation (U.S.), Damco Group (Testingxperts) (U.S.), Cognizant (U.S.), Cigniti (India), Tricentis(Austria), Cavisson System (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Akamai Technologies (U.S.), Microfocus (U.K.), Smartbear Software (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), and IBM Corporation (U.S.).

Market Segmentation:

The Market Research Future Report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global cloud testing market based on end user, deployment, and component.

By component, the global cloud testing market is segmented into platform and services. The services segment is again segmented into managed services and professional services. The professional services is again segmented into training services, implementation services, and consulting services. The platform services is again segmented into performance testing, capacity testing, stress testing, service virtualization, application programming interface testing, load testing, and others. Of these, the platform segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

